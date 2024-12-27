Two pedestrians were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.
A condition report on the two people who were struck wasn't immediately available.
Capt. Chris Reese of the Lewiston Police Department said the driver involved in the incident was still at the scene and speaking with police.
Reese said the 100 block of Thain Road is closed to traffic while police complete their investigation.