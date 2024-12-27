Sections
Local NewsDecember 27, 2024

Two pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston police close 100 block of Thain Road to investigate crash

Lewiston Tribune
The intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue is closed Thursday evening while police investigate a vehicle striking two pedestrians.
The intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue is closed Thursday evening while police investigate a vehicle striking two pedestrians.Matt Baney/Lewiston Tribune

Two pedestrians were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.

A condition report on the two people who were struck wasn't immediately available.

Capt. Chris Reese of the Lewiston Police Department said the driver involved in the incident was still at the scene and speaking with police.

Reese said the 100 block of Thain Road is closed to traffic while police complete their investigation.

