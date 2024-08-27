Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone

Lewiston Tribune
ANATONE — Two people were killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon between Asotin and Anatone.

Rayford G. Guillory, 70, of Wallowa, Ore., and Diana R. Harvey, 65, of Lostine, Ore., were identified as the victims of the crash, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. Next of kin have been notified.

According to the WSP news release, Guillory and Harvey were traveling northbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Washington State Route 129 near mile marker 21 when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and rolled. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Guillory was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

It has not been determined who was driving the vehicle, according to the news release. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.

