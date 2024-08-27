Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone

According to the WSP news release, Guillory and Harvey were traveling northbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Washington State Route 129 near mile marker 21 when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and rolled. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Guillory was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

It has not been determined who was driving the vehicle, according to the news release. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.