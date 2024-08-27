Sections
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Two people taken to hospital after crashing into three poles, one vehicle along G Street in Lewiston

Street will likely be closed much of today, according to first responders

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Police Department and city workers, as well as personnel from Avista Utilities, respond to the scene of a crash in which a pickup truck knocked over two telephone poles and a power pole, as well as hitting a parked car at the corner of G Street and 19th Street on Thursday morning in Lewiston. A driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. The section of road is likely to be closed down all day, according to Lewiston police on scene. Surrounding businesses and homes did not lose power as a result of the crash.
A driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their pickup truck crashed through two telephone poles, a power pole and another vehicle along G Street in downtown Lewiston.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The poles the pickup struck were knock over. The vehicle it hit was parked and unoccupied.

The section of G Street, near URM Cash & Carry, will likely be closed down all day while police and utility workers are on the scene, according to first responders.

Despite the power pole being hit, surrounding businesses and homes didn't lose power as a result of the crash.

