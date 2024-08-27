A driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their pickup truck crashed through two telephone poles, a power pole and another vehicle along G Street in downtown Lewiston.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The poles the pickup struck were knock over. The vehicle it hit was parked and unoccupied.

The section of G Street, near URM Cash & Carry, will likely be closed down all day while police and utility workers are on the scene, according to first responders.