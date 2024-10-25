Two people were taken to the hospital and two mobile homes were destroyed after a structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.

Asotin County Fire District crews were dispatched to the fire at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at a trailer park. One manufactured home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but the flames were spreading.

As the fire leaped, a small pickup truck was destroyed, along with a neighboring trailer. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.