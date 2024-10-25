Sections
Local NewsOctober 25, 2024

Two people taken to hospital, two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Clarkston

Pickup truck also damaged in blaze Thursday afternoon along 13th Street

Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter walks past the smoking remains of a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston. Firefighters responded to the fully engulfed mobile home at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The fire leaped and also destroyed a small pickup truck and a neighboring trailer, all of which appeared to be a total loss.
A firefighter walks past the smoking remains of a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston. Firefighters responded to the fully engulfed mobile home at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The fire leaped and also destroyed a small pickup truck and a neighboring trailer, all of which appeared to be a total loss.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighters uses a chainsaw to cut into the roof of a burning mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
A firefighters uses a chainsaw to cut into the roof of a burning mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters work to put out a fire at two mobile homes Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
Firefighters work to put out a fire at two mobile homes Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters spray down a structure fire at a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
Firefighters spray down a structure fire at a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters spray down some flames on the roof of a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
Firefighters spray down some flames on the roof of a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter sprays down a structure fire at a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
A firefighter sprays down a structure fire at a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters spray each other down Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
Firefighters spray each other down Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter climbs up a ladder onto the roof of a smoking mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.
A firefighter climbs up a ladder onto the roof of a smoking mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Two people were taken to the hospital and two mobile homes were destroyed after a structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.

Asotin County Fire District crews were dispatched to the fire at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at a trailer park. One manufactured home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but the flames were spreading.

As the fire leaped, a small pickup truck was destroyed, along with a neighboring trailer. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.

Two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but their names have not been released.

The fires were fully extinguished by late afternoon, Hardin said.

Mutual automatic aid crews from Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin also responded to battle the structure fires. Firefighters from the various agencies were on the scene for approximately two hours, and smoke was visible throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The two manufactured homes and the pickup appear to be a total loss, officials said Thursday. No damage amount was estimated Thursday evening.

