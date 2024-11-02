Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases

Two defendants in separate child pornography cases have been sentenced to federal prison.

In one case, David W. Peer, 47, of Moscow, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography by Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

In early 2024, law enforcement received cybertips from an email provider that someone was using the service to distribute child pornography from multiple related email addresses. The emails were traced to a Moscow address where Peer lived and he was a registered sex offender on federal supervision for previous convictions of child pornography in another state, according to court documents in the news release.

Peer’s home was searched in February and a cellphone belonging to Peer was found. An analysis of the phone showed it had more than a thousand images of child pornography. The analysis also showed that Peer was using privacy-focused search engines to access child exploitation websites while on federal supervision, according to the news release.

Peer pleaded guilty to the charge June 17. Nye also ordered that Peer be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life after his prison sentence, according to the news release.