Two teenagers sustain ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by vehicle

Two teenage pedestrians were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.
The teenagers, who are 16 and 17, were attempting to cross Thain Road. They sustained “serious injuries” and were taken to St. Joe’s via an ambulance, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The names of the teenagers weren’t provided.
The driver of the vehicle, Corrine Reedy, 65, of Lewiston, was traveling north on Thain Road, according to the news release. Reedy wasn’t injured in the crash.
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The 100 block of Thain Road was closed for about four hours after the incident while the Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team combed the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.
The news release ended with this statement: “The Lewiston Police Department would like to remind drivers to be cautious of pedestrians, especially near intersections. Also, for pedestrians to use crosswalks and (wear) reflective clothing.”