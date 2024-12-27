Two teenagers sustain ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by vehicle

Two teenage pedestrians were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.

The teenagers, who are 16 and 17, were attempting to cross Thain Road. They sustained “serious injuries” and were taken to St. Joe’s via an ambulance, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

The names of the teenagers weren’t provided.