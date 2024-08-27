Two Waha residents compete for county panel spot

Two Waha residents are vying for an open seat on the Nez Perce County Commission for District 3.

Republican Joe Gish, 62, and Democrat Pete Gertonson, 72, are running for the open seat left by Doug Zenner. Hannah Liedkie is running unopposed for the District 1 seat currently held by Don Beck. Beck and Zenner aren’t seeking reelection.

Gertonson says he is running for the position because he wants to see more people involved in politics. As a Democrat he is giving voters an opportunity to choose rather than having the race be uncontested.

If elected, Gertonson said he’ll govern with common sense, humility and work with others to get the job done.

“The way I like to do things is get a consensus from people. I don’t walk into any situation thinking I have all the answers,” Gertonson said. “So it’s not my way or the highway. That doesn’t do anybody any good.”

Gish wanted to run for county commissioner because of his work on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Board. He said that it took 3 to 4 years for the airport to improve and get back on track with flights to Seattle and Denver. He felt like his job at the airport board was done and it was time to move on. He found out that Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Zenner was retiring and he was in his district.

“I never in my life thought I would be running for an office like that,” Gish said.

He believes he has the administrative and executive experience for the job after working for Boeing and being an officer in the Navy.

Property taxes are a big issue for both candidates. Both candidates say homeowners are paying a larger share of property taxes compared to commercial properties.

Gertonson wants to fix the issue by creating an index for the homeowners exemption allowing it to rise or fall based on the market. Then he would want to raise the exemption rate from $125,000 to around $225,000. He thinks that could also help local homeowners and local businesses because people would have more discretionary income.

“The county commissioners, … their hands are tied from the Legislature but there are things you can step outside the box and do,” Gertonson said.

For example, lobbying with Idaho county associations for change at the Legislature.

Gish has already started work on helping with property taxes in Nez Perce County. He has authored a bill that he wants to put to the Legislature that would change the statute so the homeowners exemption would be set at $125,000 or an amount set by the local county commissioners. He said that markets are different in different counties, so it would help commissioners better respond to the needs of the area, and counties would be able to balance it within their communities.