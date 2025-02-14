UI considered a top research institution in country

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced Thursday it has earned official status as one of the top research institutions in the country.
The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education has given the university an R1 designation.
“This classification is the gold standard for research excellence, given to less than 4% of all U.S. higher education institutions, and it recognizes the university for ‘very high research activity’ and its transformative contributions to science, innovation and education,” the UI said in a statement.
According to the UI, an R1 university must spend at least $50 million on annual research and grant at least 70 research doctorates each year. The UI spent $135.9 million on research in fiscal year 2023 and awarded 80 research doctorates.
The UI had a total of 606 doctoral students in fall 2024, which is an all-time high. The UI says students who participate in research activities are more competitive in the job market.
The UI says the R1 status boosts the school’s reputation, which could improve its national ranking, enrollment and funding opportunities. It could also attract businesses and industries to the area that value research.
Some of the UI’s recent research awards include nearly $19 million to study soil up to three meters deep, $15 million to study the long-term effects of drought and fire on forest ecosystems, and $11 million to study women’s nutrition.
According to Carnegie, 187 institutions were given the R1 designation in 2025. Boise State and Idaho State University currently have R2 designations.
