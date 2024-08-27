Sections
The Region
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
MOSCOW — University of Idaho extension is inviting the public to make holiday wreaths 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.

Participants at the workshop will learn how to make wreaths they can take home. They will also learn basic tree identification skills.

The fee to participate is $20 per person, which covers supplies and light refreshments. Payment can be made online or in person with cash or check only. To register, visit bit.ly/extformarketplace or call Madeline Goebel at (208) 885-9338. Participants are encouraged to register by Monday.

