UI grad nominated for CNN award from CNN

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho graduate involved in philanthropic work is among five people from around the world who have earned a prestigious honor from the CNN television network.

Payton McGriff, 30, is a finalist for the CNN Hero of the Year award, which recognizes people who come up with solutions to help communities across the globe. The winner will earn $100,000 to continue their work.

For McGriff, that work is helping girls in Togo, Africa, gain an education and employment through her nonprofit, Style Her Empowered (SHE).

McGriff was a senior at the UI in 2017 when a book she read opened her eyes to how school uniforms have become a barrier for girls wanting to receive an education in developing countries.

She said the ability to afford a uniform could be the “difference-maker in whether or not a girl goes to school.”

“School uniforms are one of the largest financial barriers to education for girls, but providing school uniforms can be one of the most cost-effective ways to keep girls in school,” McGriff said Friday during a visit to the UI campus.

Inspired by an entrepreneurship class and Professor Romuald Afatchao, who is from Togo, McGriff decided to turn down a job in marketing analytics and pursue her nonprofit instead.

She entered into entrepreneurship competitions, which provided the seed money to start SHE.