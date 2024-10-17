Sections
Local News
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

UI hosting rodeo this weekend in Colfax

story image illustation

COLFAX — The University of Idaho is hosting a free rodeo Saturday and Sunday at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds in Colfax.

According to a UI news release, the rodeo will be the first event of the season for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s (NIRA) Northwest Region, which includes collegiate teams in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California and British Columbia.

It is the first rodeo UI has hosted in more than 13 years. The performances begin at noon.

The UI rodeo has received entries from 100 athletes, many of whom will bring multiple horses, and about 20 volunteers will help run the event.

Members of the UI Rodeo Club will compete in barrel racing, goat tying, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding.

