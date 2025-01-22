Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

UI launches energy institute

Lewiston Tribune
John Kumm
John KummCourtesy photo

The University of Idaho is launching the state and region’s first energy institute with the goal of growing a workforce to address energy problems.

The institute will create certificate, minor and full degree programs with courses in cybersecurity, sustainability and global energy systems, according to a UI news release. It will be part of the UI College of Engineering.

The institute will work to test and find solutions in electric power production, distribution and resilience.

UI alumnus John Kumm will lead the energy institute. Kumm has worked with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and founded the engineering consulting firm System Protection Services.

The institute will work to expand UI’s partnership with SEL, Avista, Idaho Power and the Idaho National Laboratories.

