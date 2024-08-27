UI receives $4.5M grant to help school use AI

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho received a $4.5 million grant to use artificial intelligence to help make administrators’ jobs easier.
The AI program, called the Vandalizer, is meant to assist staff by handling repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks.
“These generative AI tools will significantly enhance efficiency, freeing up administrators to focus on strategic and high-value responsibilities that require human expertise,” the UI said in a news release.
The grant comes from the National Science Foundation, and the UI is taking lead on the project. According to the news release, the Vandalizer can process complex documents, organize data and improve accuracy in data entry.
For example, it can process a grant award letter in 20 seconds with “almost perfect accuracy,” the UI says.
The tool has already been tested with documents from agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation.
The UI is partnering with Southern Utah University as a sub-awardee and plans to expand the initiative to two or three additional institutions by the third year of the project.