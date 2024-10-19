UI reports largest freshman class in school history

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is reporting that its fall 2024 freshman class is the largest in school history.

According to a UI news release, this is the third record-breaking freshman class in as many years. There are 2,025 first-time students enrolled this fall, which is an 8.3% increase over fall 2023.

Overall student enrollment for this fall term is 12,286 students, up nearly 4% from the fall 2023 enrollment of 11,849 students. This marks the seventh consecutive term of enrollment growth at the school. Total enrollment excluding dual credit high school students enrolled in college courses is up 5.1% to 10,578.