Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

UI reports largest freshman class in school history

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
University of Idaho students walk between buildings on campus on the first day of the fall term Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho students walk between buildings on campus on the first day of the fall term Monday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is reporting that its fall 2024 freshman class is the largest in school history.

According to a UI news release, this is the third record-breaking freshman class in as many years. There are 2,025 first-time students enrolled this fall, which is an 8.3% increase over fall 2023.

Overall student enrollment for this fall term is 12,286 students, up nearly 4% from the fall 2023 enrollment of 11,849 students. This marks the seventh consecutive term of enrollment growth at the school. Total enrollment excluding dual credit high school students enrolled in college courses is up 5.1% to 10,578.

UI says 747 freshmen are recipients of the Idaho Launch scholarship.

Undergraduate and graduate enrollment numbers both saw increases from last year. Undergraduate students from out of state also increased by 146 students since last fall.

The UI College of Law’s enrollment is up nearly 8% from last year with 457 students.

UI is listed as the second-highest ranked best value public university in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, behind the University of North Carolina.

