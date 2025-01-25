Sections
Local News
January 25, 2025

UI Victory Garden series pre-registration is open until Feb. 7

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Pre-registration is open until Feb. 7 for people interested in an Idaho Victory Garden Series to be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 13 to March 20.

The series is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension and will be offered at Extension offices in Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties. Programs will include both in-person instruction and video presentations.

Danielle Evans, the UI Master Gardener coordinator for Nez Perce County, said this is the first year the series has been offered in collaboration with the other five counties in north central Idaho.

“Some (counties) have offered it before but this is something new to me,” Evans said. “We intend it (the Victory Garden series) to be every other year. This being an odd year, we will probably stick to that and in even years offer master gardener training.”

The series is designed for anyone interested in growing, eating and preserving more of their own fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at home or in community gardens.

Classes include how to get started with site planning, soils and composting; seed propagation, container gardening, irrigation and fertilization; managing weeds and pests; managing orchards; intensive gardening, diseases and cost share opportunities; and harvesting, storage and seed saving.

Cost of the program is $30 per individual or first family member enrolled, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled.

Fees include a flash drive with program materials. Physical copies of the program materials can be purchased for an additional $45 per binder.

Anyone wishing for more information or to register may contact their local participating county UI Extension office at:

Clearwater County, 208-476-4434, audrac@uidaho.edu, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino;

Idaho County, 208-983-2667, msmall@uidaho.edu, 320 W Main St. #3, Grangeville;

Latah County, 208-883-2267, emberp@uidaho.edu, 200 S. Almon St., Ste. 201, Moscow;

Lewis County, 208-937-231, kdobrien@uidaho.edu, 510 Oak St., Rm 6, Nezperce;

Nez Perce County, 208-799-3099, devans@uidaho.edu, 1239 Idaho St., Lewiston.

