UI wins ‘Idaho Battle of the Chefs’ cooking competition

MOSCOW — The ominous red digital timer on the kitchen wall read 33 minutes as three chefs rushed to complete their meals in time for the judges Wednesday.
Cameras followed them around in the back of the University of Idaho dining hall, The Eatery. The chefs only stopped to talk to hosts from cooking show Crave TV and celebrity chef Justin Warner.
The pressure was on, but each completed their dishes in time for the second “Idaho Battle of the Chefs.”
The competition, which was livestreamed by the University of Idaho, featured chefs from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University in a battle for bragging rights.
Chartwells, the food service management company that serves the three universities, helped create the event, which was first held last year in Boise State University. The UI won the first contest, said UI director of Business Development, Marketing and Communication John Kosh.
The competition is designed to spotlight regional ingredients while also creating a friendly rivalry between the schools, Kosh said.
“Let’s have fun with it and let’s have our chefs battle it out,” he said.
This year, it was held in Moscow at The Eatery, where curious UI students could sit and watch the competition live. Warner, who is the winner of “Food Network Star” season eight and host of Marvel’s “Eat the Universe,” was invited to host the event. Warner instantly became a fan of this part of the country.
“There’s a ton of beauty in knowing about the Palouse,” he said.
The contestants were UI chef Michael Verk, Boise State chef Roland Cruz and Idaho State chef Rob Martin.
For the second year in a row, the UI emerged victorious. Verk wowed the judges with his pan-seared coulotte steak with garbanzo bean pupusa, smoked carrot emulsion, pickled red onion and lime crema.
Warner was impressed with the quality of the steak.
“If that was a suit, I would wear it,” he joked, while holding up a bite of the steak for the audience to see.
The six judges included representatives from the UI as well staff members of companies that provided the ingredients, such as Spiceology and Simplot. They judged the dishes on their presentation, creativity and taste.
Cruz presented the judges with a dish featuring beef curry, jasmine rice, pearled barley, peas and sweet potato flatbread. Martin showcased a dish with Brazilian steak, roasted sweet potatoes and chipotle hummus.
Kosh said the sous chefs at BSU and ISU prepared the same dishes for students at their respective schools.
During the course of the competition, Warner gave the crowd behind-the-scenes insight into food competitions. For example, in addition to making dishes for the judges, the chefs have to make an extra dish just for the camera so the meal can get its “beauty shots.”
He told stories about the popular Food Network Show “Guy’s Grocery Games,” where contestants make meals out of ingredients they find at a supermarket. Warner said the food that is not used by contestants during that show is later donated to food pantries.
When the competition was all over, Verk took pictures with students while holding his trophy. Warner took photos with his fans, as well.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.