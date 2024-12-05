Sections
December 5, 2024

UI, WSU commencement ceremonies slated for Saturday

More than 1,300 university students on the Palouse will graduate Saturday when the University of Idaho and Washington State University host their winter commencement ceremonies.

The UI ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. in the ICCU Arena. WSU’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Beasley Coliseum. Both events are free and will be livestreamed by the universities.

Doors open an hour and a half before the UI ceremony and two hours before the WSU ceremony.

Guests are only allowed to bring clear bags and will have to go through metal detectors.

At WSU, shuttle parking is available in the lot behind the Lewis Alumni Centre.

More than 700 students are graduating from WSU, while more than 600 are graduating from the UI.

