Umphenour stands silent rather than enter plea

Nicholas D. Umphenour stood silent rather than enter a plea at his arraignment Thursday.

Umphenour, 29, appeared with public defenders Brian Marx and Bryan Hall; Marx appeared at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Hall appeared on Zoom at the Nez Perce County Jail with Umphenour.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans read over the grand jury indictment from June 10, which alleges that Umphenour murdered James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, during the perpetration or attempt to perpetrate a robbery by shooting Mauney in the head. It also alleges that Umphenour committed the crime directly or by aiding and abetting its commission. Umphenour, and Skylar W. Meade, 32, were both indicted by the grand jury for first-degree murder for the death of Mauney after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March. Both are facing the death penalty.

Evans asked if Umphenour was ready to enter a plea and Marx said that he was going to stand silent. Marx also said that Umphenour waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a status conference hearing in March.