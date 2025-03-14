Uncertainty abounds on regional tariff impact

Uncertainty is facing businesses across all sectors in an environment where tariffs are among the factors making it difficult even for experts to know where the economy is heading.

That message came from Katelyn Pay, manager of the Northwest region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce government affairs. She spoke Thursday at a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

“Things have shifted in the last two weeks in ways that are extremely hard to forecast,” she said.

The effects of the imposition of tariffs on imports such as aluminum and steel are far reaching, Pay said.

“There will be impacts in the real economy, as businesses are going to hold off on import decisions until they fully understand what’s going on long-term with the tariffs,” she said. “Which is to say that, basically, we don’t really know how that uncertainty is going to reduce growth or increase growth in quarter one.”

One forecast has the economy contracting this quarter at negative 2.6%, while another is predicting growth at 3%, Pay said.

“The bottom line is, we don’t know exactly what’s going on and the markets are having to play out a little bit more with the tariff discussion that’s happening,” she said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has a large division that is monitoring tariffs minute by minute with every new proposal, Pay said.

“We would really like the administration to continue to boost the American economic growth and we would like for them to succeed,” she said. “Trade is essential for boosting growth.”

A total of 95% of the world’s consumers live outside the United States, Pay said.