Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 14, 2025

Uncertainty abounds on regional tariff impact

U.S. Chamber of Commerce official discusses how U.S.-imposed tariffs, and those from other counties, might be felt by producers and consumers

Elaine Williams
story image illustation
Katelyn Pay
Katelyn Pay

Uncertainty is facing businesses across all sectors in an environment where tariffs are among the factors making it difficult even for experts to know where the economy is heading.

That message came from Katelyn Pay, manager of the Northwest region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce government affairs. She spoke Thursday at a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

“Things have shifted in the last two weeks in ways that are extremely hard to forecast,” she said.

The effects of the imposition of tariffs on imports such as aluminum and steel are far reaching, Pay said.

“There will be impacts in the real economy, as businesses are going to hold off on import decisions until they fully understand what’s going on long-term with the tariffs,” she said. “Which is to say that, basically, we don’t really know how that uncertainty is going to reduce growth or increase growth in quarter one.”

One forecast has the economy contracting this quarter at negative 2.6%, while another is predicting growth at 3%, Pay said.

“The bottom line is, we don’t know exactly what’s going on and the markets are having to play out a little bit more with the tariff discussion that’s happening,” she said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has a large division that is monitoring tariffs minute by minute with every new proposal, Pay said.

“We would really like the administration to continue to boost the American economic growth and we would like for them to succeed,” she said. “Trade is essential for boosting growth.”

A total of 95% of the world’s consumers live outside the United States, Pay said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Selling them more made-in-America goods and services is a huge driver of economic growth,” she said.

International trade supports about one in five of all the jobs in both Idaho and Washington state, she said.

Canada,Taiwan and Mexico are among Idaho’s top trading partners, while Canada, Ireland and China are among Washington’s top trading partners.

“Tariffs are in fact, actually a tax, and it’s a tax paid almost entirely by Americans, not by foreigners,” she said. “Tariffs could send prices up significantly. … It could actually be the largest tax increase that Americans have seen in over 50 years.”

There is concern that tariffs would hurt American manufacturers more than almost anyone else, Pay said.

“Half of all imports in this country are raw materials,” she said. “They’re inputs used by manufacturers. These items right now simply are not available domestically.”

With aluminum, for example, “U.S. producers have basically zero capacity, because imports are more than 80% of what U.S. manufacturers use, 60% of which comes from Canada,” Pay said.

Foreign governments are preparing retaliation targets against American exports that could hit American farmers and ranchers first, Pay said.

“These very real decisions are being made,” she said.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Related
Local NewsMar. 14
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Eve...
Local NewsMar. 14
Pelleberg accused of ‘gross misconduct’
Local NewsMar. 14
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in ...
Local NewsMar. 14
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Related
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Local NewsMar. 14
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Local NewsMar. 14
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Local NewsMar. 14
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Local NewsMar. 14
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Local NewsMar. 14
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Lewiston experiences widespread power outage Thursday afternoon — but for only about 20 minutes
Local NewsMar. 14
Lewiston experiences widespread power outage Thursday afternoon — but for only about 20 minutes
Little signs bill to increase grocery tax credit
Local NewsMar. 14
Little signs bill to increase grocery tax credit
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Local NewsMar. 14
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy