Underdog ski site reeling from weather, insurance dilemmas

Bald Mountain near Pierce is fighting a two-front battle this winter — warm weather that has delivered as much rain as snow, and finding an insurance carrier that will cover the volunteer-run ski hill.

Snow is in the fickle hands of Mother Nature and the folks who run the hill are busy trying to solve the insurance conundrum — one that popped up at the last minute.

Chris Allen, Clearwater Ski Club president, said the hill that features a T-bar lift and rope-tow, undergoes an insurance inspection every year. Usually, the inspectors are helpful and work with the club to resolve potential risks. So she was candid with the inspector who told her he had a soft spot for tiny ski hills like Bald Mountain. But when the inspection was over, Allen felt betrayed.

“He wrote us up as a critical risk,” she said. “I felt so sad and attacked. It was just so heartbreaking for me. It still is.”

The inspection determined some of the equipment at the hill is too old and noted the club that runs it doesn’t bring in enough revenue to upgrade. So, the annual insurance policy wasn’t offered this year.