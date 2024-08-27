Sections
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Uniontown Public Library levy now passing after most recent Whitman County ballot count

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Whitman County’s general election results were updated Monday evening, as the auditor’s office continues to count ballots from the Nov. 5 election.

Many Whitman County town measures are passing. The only changes include the Uniontown’s Public Library levy, which is now passing with 97 approving votes to 63 disapproving votes.

The two-year measure would fund the library’s operations, programs and capital improvements. Property owners would pay $25 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.

The Whitman County Cemetery District 2 in Garfield $120,000 levy is now failing with 213 yes votes to 151 no votes.

The measure would support operating and maintenance costs like sprinkler upgrades, tree removal, a veteran’s memorial, columbarium development, headstone reset corrections, equipment updates and grounds improvements. Property owners would pay $112 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Roger Sandberg is still ahead in the polls for Whitman County Superior Court judge.

He was ahead Monday with 8,719 votes to 5,912 votes for his opponent Jenna Brozik, according to election results.

Whitman County had 24,414 registered voters in the general election, with a voter turnout of 66%, according to election results. Around 16,182 ballots were counted Monday night, and an estimated 3,750 ballots are left to count.

The Whitman County Auditor will carry out the next ballot count at 8 p.m. today.

To view complete election results, including additional rural levies, visit results.vote.wa.gov/results/20241105/whitman.

