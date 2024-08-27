Whitman County’s general election results were updated Monday evening, as the auditor’s office continues to count ballots from the Nov. 5 election.

Many Whitman County town measures are passing. The only changes include the Uniontown’s Public Library levy, which is now passing with 97 approving votes to 63 disapproving votes.

The two-year measure would fund the library’s operations, programs and capital improvements. Property owners would pay $25 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.

The Whitman County Cemetery District 2 in Garfield $120,000 levy is now failing with 213 yes votes to 151 no votes.

The measure would support operating and maintenance costs like sprinkler upgrades, tree removal, a veteran’s memorial, columbarium development, headstone reset corrections, equipment updates and grounds improvements. Property owners would pay $112 per $100,000 in assessed home value.