Direct commercial passenger flights on United Airlines between Denver and Lewiston are ending in about seven weeks.
A spokesperson from United made the announcement in an email Friday to the Lewiston Tribune.
United will operate service from Denver to Lewiston through Jan. 31 and service from Lewiston to Denver through Feb. 1, said Remy Zeigler (Milburn), a United consumer public relations specialist, in the email.
“United will continue to serve Idaho with service to Boise, Idaho Falls and Sun Valley,” Zeigler said. “We’re working with impacted customers to help them make alternative travel arrangements.”
Zeigler did not address a question posed by the Tribune about the reason for United’s decision. Airport officials have previously stated the route has not been profitable for United since it started in 2021 and needed subsidies.
Delta has direct service from Lewiston to Salt Lake City and Seattle that is not subsidized.
