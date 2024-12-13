Sections
Local NewsDecember 13, 2024

United Airlines: Flights between Denver and Lewiston will stop around end of January

Service that started in 2021 will be discontinued seven weeks from now

Lewiston Tribune
Pilots disembark a United Airlines plane as passengers head into the terminal at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Oct. 5, 2021, when the route between Denver and Lewiston made its debut. The flights between Lewiston and Denver will end at the end of January, United Airlines told the Tribune in an email Friday.
Pilots disembark a United Airlines plane as passengers head into the terminal at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Oct. 5, 2021, when the route between Denver and Lewiston made its debut. The flights between Lewiston and Denver will end at the end of January, United Airlines told the Tribune in an email Friday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

Direct commercial passenger flights on United Airlines between Denver and Lewiston are ending in about seven weeks.

A spokesperson from United made the announcement in an email Friday to the Lewiston Tribune.

United will operate service from Denver to Lewiston through Jan. 31 and service from Lewiston to Denver through Feb. 1, said Remy Zeigler (Milburn), a United consumer public relations specialist, in the email.

“United will continue to serve Idaho with service to Boise, Idaho Falls and Sun Valley,” Zeigler said. “We’re working with impacted customers to help them make alternative travel arrangements.”

Zeigler did not address a question posed by the Tribune about the reason for United’s decision. Airport officials have previously stated the route has not been profitable for United since it started in 2021 and needed subsidies.

Delta has direct service from Lewiston to Salt Lake City and Seattle that is not subsidized.

More coverage of this news will be available at lmtribune.com later today and in print Saturday.

