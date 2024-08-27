Sections
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Renovations at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center are complete.

The university announced in a news release Monday the facility underwent several reconstructions that began this summer. One of the biggest upgrades to the pool and spa can now be enjoyed by its users after the space recently reopened.

The total cost of the project was more than $4 million. According to the news release, it was primarily funded by student fees, nonstudent memberships and fees for programs.

The news release said construction was staggered to lessen the impact on rec center patrons. The list of rebuilds include:

Basketball, volleyball and sport courts were sanded, repaired and refinished. The basketball courts were also made to accommodate volleyball, pickleball and badminton.

Locker rooms and restrooms on the first level received a new multilayered, high-tech acrylic coated floor. The upgrade provides a better seal, is easier to maintain and less slippery when wet.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The facility’s pool and hot tub deck was given the same treatment, as well as the foot washing station in the Chinook Student center.

New filters, pumps and chlorine feeders were installed in the pool mechanical room. Many pool and hot tub closures have been caused by mechanical room failures that became more frequent throughout the years.

New equipment like a Synergee power rack and pulley system, treadmills, stair steppers, ellipticals, dumbbells and exercise bikes were installed.

The facility’s roof, which had been leaking, was resurfaced.

“The SRC is an integral part of the day for many students, faculty, and staff, and we think it is important to keep the facility looking good,” Nick Prante, associate director of University Recreation, said in the news release. “Just knowing how it impacts the fitness and wellbeing of our students, we believe the money spent on these renovations is a good investment.”

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

