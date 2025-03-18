Sections
Local NewsMarch 18, 2025

U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council

Landslide on Sunday has closed north-south route; travelers encouraged to use Idaho Highway 55

This photo shows a landslide along U.S. Highway 95 north of Council. The slide, which happened Sunday, has closed the highway in both directions.Idaho Department of Transportation

COUNCIL — A landslide closed U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Council, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

The slide, which happened Sunday following a heavy rainstorm, undermined the north-south highway at milepost 146.5 along the Weiser River. The highway remained closed in both directions Monday.

A drill crew is expected to work at the slide today to test the soil and assess the possibility of building a retaining wall to secure the highway.

“We aim to have one lane opened at some point this week, but just for cars,” District Engineer Jason Brinkman said in the news release. “We are concerned about allowing wider, heavier commercial vehicles on this narrow area until the repair work is complete.”

The department is encouraging travelers to use Idaho Highway 55 as an alternative to the closed section. Highways 95 and 55 split at New Meadows. Highway 55 proceeds south through McCall, Cascade and Horseshoe Bend to reach Boise. Highway 95 proceeds south through Council, Weiser and Payette to reach the Treasure Valley and join with Interstate 84.

People who live between Council and Glendale south of the slide and between Pine Ridge and New Meadows north of the slide will be allowed to access those areas, according to the news release. All other drivers are being turned around at Council and New Meadows.

The site of the slide is about 10 miles north of Council.

