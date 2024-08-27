UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY:

The man who died in the crash was Earl Amell, 80, of Riggins, according to Adams County Coroner Susan Warner.

UPDATE AT 6:35 A.M. WEDNESDAY:

An 80-year-old Riggins man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening north of New Meadows on U.S. Highway 95, according to an Idaho State Police news release sent early Wednesday morning.

The crash resulted in a four-hour closure of the crucial highway -- the only north-south route through central Idaho -- that was in effect along a 34-mile stretch between New Meadows and Riggins.

The Riggins man was driving a blue 1978 Datsun 280z north at 7:39 p.m. MDT Tuesday when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at milepost 172.9, according to the news release. The Datsun attempted to brake, but slid into a red 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was traveling southbound and driven by a 71-year-old man from New Plymouth. The vehicles collided head-on.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but the Datsun wasn't equipped with airbags, according to the news release.

The driver of the Datsun died at the scene. The driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries.

The names of those involved weren't immediately announced.

The wreck is being investigations by the Idaho State Police. It occurred in Adams County, about 12 miles north of New Meadows.