Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

U.S. Highway 95 closed Tuesday evening between Riggins and New Meadows because of fatal wreck

No estimate of when highway will reopen

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

RIGGINS — A fatal wreck has resulted in officials closing a 34-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and New Meadows on Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post at about 9 p.m. from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said a "fatal accident in Adams County" has resulted in the highway being closed at Riggins. There is no estimated time for reopening.

"Closing the highway at Riggins will give travelers the option for (an) overnight stay or to turn around," according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the highway is closed in both directions between Riggins and New Meadows.

An Idaho State Police post on Twitter said the wreck was at milepost 172, which is near Smokey Boulder Road, about 11 miles north of New Meadows.

No other details were immediately available.

