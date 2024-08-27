Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 2, 2024

U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in transit to voters

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The U.S. Postal Service is still searching for hundreds of Whitman County vote-by-mail ballots that never reached constituents.

Sandy Jamison, the Whitman County Auditor, said she’s checked with postal service personnel every day since an investigation was initiated. They haven’t been able to provide an update, and don’t know where the ballots may have gone.

Jamison announced in a news release Tuesday around 250 ballots, most addressed to P.O. Boxes in Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service. She verified all Whitman County ballots were sent Oct. 16 and were successfully scanned by the main Spokane postal office.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Postal service employees are retracing the distribution route to hopefully reveal the missing ballots’ location.

Jamison is investigating the matter, and has a goal to make sure every Whitman County registered voter receives a ballot to participate in the election.

She estimates 60 voters have requested replacement ballots, although she said it’s challenging to track an exact total.

Constituents who haven’t received a ballot need to call the auditor’s office at (509) 397-5284 to be issued another by Election Day on Nov. 5. Voters can also print out a replacement ballot by signing into VoteWA.gov.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 3
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Local NewsNov. 3
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into ...
Local NewsNov. 3
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: A recap of the high school footbal...
Local NewsNov. 3
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Related
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy