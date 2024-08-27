The U.S. Postal Service is still searching for hundreds of Whitman County vote-by-mail ballots that never reached constituents.

Sandy Jamison, the Whitman County Auditor, said she’s checked with postal service personnel every day since an investigation was initiated. They haven’t been able to provide an update, and don’t know where the ballots may have gone.

Jamison announced in a news release Tuesday around 250 ballots, most addressed to P.O. Boxes in Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service. She verified all Whitman County ballots were sent Oct. 16 and were successfully scanned by the main Spokane postal office.