U.S. sues firm backing Moscow-based company

The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it has filed a civil lawsuit against the investment firm that financially backs Moscow-based company Lightcast.

The DOJ says KKR & Co. Inc. failed to comply with antitrust laws for at least 16 separate transactions, including the merger that led EMSI and Burning Glass to become Lightcast.

KKR acquired EMSI, a labor market analytics company, for approximately $350 million in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges KKR failed to file documents that would put it in compliance with the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

This law requires parties involved in transactions above a certain size to submit a premerger filing to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission.

The DOJ alleges KKR “systematically flouted” the requirements of the HSR Act. This allowed KKR to close potentially anti-competitive transactions without proper review by the government, the government agency stated.

“The omitted documents contained essential information about competition between Emsi and a KKR portfolio company called Burning Glass, a leading competitor to Emsi and one of very few meaningful alternatives available to customers at the time,” the lawsuit states.