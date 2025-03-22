Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

USA Today sports columnist to speak at UI event

MOSCOW — USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan will deliver the keynote address at the University of Idaho’s Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bruce M. Pitman Center.

The Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium will explore women’s sports and how the media is responding to increased demand for coverage, according to a UI news release.

Brennan has been a sports journalist for more than 40 years and has served as a commentator for ABC News, PBS and NPR. She is also the author of the forthcoming book, “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports.”

She will also participate in a panel discussion on women’s sports media during the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the UI Library’s first floor.

The panel will be moderated by Don Shelton, UI Journalism and Mass Media adjunct professor and former executive editor at The Seattle Times. The panel also includes Madison Campos, director of channel content for the San Francisco 49ers, and Cara Hawkins-Jedlicka, assistant professor of practice in the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.

