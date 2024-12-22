Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

Valley County (Idaho) Commissioners on Monday discussed a Supreme Court case that aims to put states in charge of millions of acres of federal lands, sparking public outrage about the proposal.

About a dozen people attended Monday’s meeting and at least 83 letters were sent to county commissioners, all in opposition to to the county supporting the court case.

The commission’s agenda listed the possibility of supporting the lawsuit Utah v. United States, which argues the about 18.5 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land should be turned over to the state. The court’s decision could also have sweeping implications for land managed by the Forest Service and other federal agencies.

There are about 1.89 million acres of Forest Service lands in Valley County, but few acres overseen by the Bureau of Land Management.

There are no platted parcels of BLM land in Valley County, and if there is any unplatted land, the acreage is “like a grain of sand compared to the whole ocean,” when compared to the size of Forest Service land, said Valley County Assessor Sue Leeper.

Across the state, however, BLM oversees about 12 million acres, mostly in southern Idaho.

The deadline for the county to submit an amicus brief, or “friend of the court” lawsuit passed in October, said Commissioner Sherry Maupin.

With the deadline to participate in the case behind them, Maupin instead said Monday’s agenda item was “a discussion on how we learn to communicate better with our federal partners, and how they learn to communicate better with our communities.”

The case was filed in August by the State of Utah. Idaho joined the lawsuit in October. Other signatories include several states, counties and organizations interested in land management.

A hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Commissioners discussed management of all federal lands, not specifically BLM oversight.

Commissioners said that Valley County being 86% federally owned land is a burden on local taxpayers.

“We have to go back east every year and beg for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) money and also for Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding,” Maupin said, referring to two federal programs that support rural counties containing federal land.

Last year Valley County received about $983,000 from the PILT program and about $1.38 million from SRS.