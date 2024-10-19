Sections
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

Vandalism at courthouse being investigated

A bench, kiosk and the front column written on with marker on the north side of the courthouse facing Main Street.

Lewiston Tribune
Vandalism is seen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.
Vandalism is seen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Vandalism is seen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Vandalism is seen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Vandalism is seen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Nez Perce County Courthouse was vandalized and the incident is being investigated by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees at the courthouse arrived Thursday morning to find a bench, kiosk and the front column written on with marker on the north side of the courthouse facing Main Street. The vandalism had references to pedophiles, sex offenders, the KGB and seven swastikas. A note was also found with similar messaging, according to Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks.

Nez Perce County Cpl. Jason Brown said it appears to be done with washable marker but the sheriff’s office is investigating along with the Lewiston Police Department. They are trying to find video footage to identify those responsible. Brown said it looked like the writing was done by kids.

Those with information about the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 799-3131 and ask for Brown.

