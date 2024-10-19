Vandalism at courthouse being investigated

The Nez Perce County Courthouse was vandalized and the incident is being investigated by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees at the courthouse arrived Thursday morning to find a bench, kiosk and the front column written on with marker on the north side of the courthouse facing Main Street. The vandalism had references to pedophiles, sex offenders, the KGB and seven swastikas. A note was also found with similar messaging, according to Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks.