Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

Vehicle hits power pole, knocks it over in Lewiston Orchards

Incident causes power outage, closes Thain Road on Monday evening

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Matt Baney/Lewiston Tribune

Power was knocked out to part of the Lewiston Orchards and a portion of Thain Road was closed Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The wreck happened a bit after 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Thain Road and Cedar Avenue, according to an LPD news release distributed late Monday night.

According to the police, a 51-year-old Lewiston man was driving south on Thain Road in a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe when he fell asleep. His vehicle crossed the northbound lanes of Thain and hit the power pole, causing it to break off and fall into Thain.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed and the man wasn’t injured, according to the news release. He was cited of inattentive driving.

Following the wreck, Thain was closed from Burrell Avenue to Grelle Avenue, and Cedar was closed from 12th Street to 13th Street.

Avista Utilities responded to replace the power pole.

As of Tuesday morning, all roadways were open and a new power pole was in place.

Besides the Lewiston police and Avista, the Lewiston Fire Department and the Lewiston Streets and Traffic Department responded to the incident.

