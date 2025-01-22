Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Vehicles damaged in Clarkston crash, but no serious injuries reported

Lewiston Tribune
Two vehicles were damaged in a collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sixth and Libby streets in Clarkston. No one was seriously injuried in the crash, according to the Clarkston Fire Department.
Two vehicles were damaged in a collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sixth and Libby streets in Clarkston. No one was seriously injuried in the crash, according to the Clarkston Fire Department.Clarkston Fire Department

A crash at the intersection of Sixth and Libby streets in Clarkston on Tuesday afternoon resulted in serious damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries.

According to a Facebook post by the Clarkston Fire Department, a Dodge Durango failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup. The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the Ram was taken to the hospital; the driver of the Durango was taken to jail, according to the fire department.

No serious injuries were reported.

