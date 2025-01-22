Vehicles damaged in Clarkston crash, but no serious injuries reported

A crash at the intersection of Sixth and Libby streets in Clarkston on Tuesday afternoon resulted in serious damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries.
According to a Facebook post by the Clarkston Fire Department, a Dodge Durango failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup. The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m.
The driver of the Ram was taken to the hospital; the driver of the Durango was taken to jail, according to the fire department.
No serious injuries were reported.