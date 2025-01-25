Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges

ASOTIN — A vehicular assault charge has been added to Jeremiah J.A. Willis’s case due to the extent of other driver’s injuries.
Willis, of Asotin, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a Clarkston car crash earlier this week, and was allegedly fleeing from a police stop when his Dodge Durango collided with a pickup-truck at Sixth and Libby streets.
According to the amended charges filed in Asotin County Superior Court, the Class B felony has been added because the other driver suffered a lacerated liver and internal bleeding, which are considered significant injuries.
Willis, 31, is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on previous charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special endangerment allegation, driving while license suspended and a hit-and-run with property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.
The prosecutor is seeking an exceptional sentence because the alleged crime occurred shortly after Willis was released from incarceration, making him a rapid recidivist, according to court records.
On Tuesday, a Clarkston police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for expired tabs, and the Durango accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, and failed to stop at Sixth and Libby streets, police said.
At the same time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Elaine F. Nagle, 79, of Asotin, was southbound on Sixth Street. The Durango allegedly struck the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
Willis is accused of fleeing on foot before being arrested by Officer Devin Webber. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and attorney Nick Ward is representing the defendant. Willis will be arraigned in Asotin County Superior Court on Feb. 3.
