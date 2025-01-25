Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges

ASOTIN — A vehicular assault charge has been added to Jeremiah J.A. Willis’s case due to the extent of other driver’s injuries.

Willis, of Asotin, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a Clarkston car crash earlier this week, and was allegedly fleeing from a police stop when his Dodge Durango collided with a pickup-truck at Sixth and Libby streets.

According to the amended charges filed in Asotin County Superior Court, the Class B felony has been added because the other driver suffered a lacerated liver and internal bleeding, which are considered significant injuries.

Willis, 31, is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on previous charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special endangerment allegation, driving while license suspended and a hit-and-run with property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.