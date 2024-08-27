Veterans Day events planned around region

America will honor its veterans Monday, but the festivities will start as early as today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Here are details about the events planned to coincide with Monday’s Veterans Day.

Lewiston parade set for Saturday

The annual Veterans Day Parade on Lewiston’s Main Street is scheduled to start at 11:11 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s theme is Honoring Women Veterans, according to the Lewis-Clark Valley Veterans Council, which organizes the parade.

The parade route will travel east along Main Street, starting at its intersection with Snake River Avenue.

Veterans invited to assemblies at Clarkston, Lewiston high schools

Veterans are invited to attend assemblies in their honor at Clarkston High School at 9:30 a.m. today and at Lewiston High School at 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Veterans who want to attend either event just need to show up a bit before each assembly. Parking can be difficult at both schools.

Ceremony, flag display planned Monday

A Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Monday at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.