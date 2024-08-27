Veterans say they’ll never forget

Although it’s been more than eight decades since Pearl Harbor was attacked and only 16 survivors are still living, local veterans said they will never forget the valor of their fellow Americans.

A group of veterans, first responders and patriots gathered Saturday near the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers to pay tribute to the people who were serving this country on Dec. 7, 1941, in Hawaii.

On that day of infamy, 350 Japanese aircraft launched an attack on the U.S. naval base, killing 2,403 Americans and destroying a large portion of the nation’s Pacific Fleet.

Each year, remembrance ceremonies are conducted across the country to acknowledge the sacrifices made in Honolulu.

In the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association placed a floral wreath on the water as a plane flew overhead and a 21-gun salute and taps sounded on the shoreline.

Don Johnson, a Navy veteran from Clarkston, led a prayer from aboard the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office boat as the red, white and blue flowers drifted away.

“We commemorate this auspicious occasion with the laying of this wreath as an act of love and remembrance for the brave Americans who perished on that day, so others could go on to achieve the final victory,” Johnson said. “Their sacrifices were not in vain. They defended our freedom at a heavy cost.”

Honoring the men and women who were at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day and remembering all veterans who have fought on behalf of the country is important, said CVMA member Ray Vincent III, of Genesee.

“I’ve been to this ceremony every year,” Vincent said. “What they did before us is what allowed us to continue serving our country. We all have to do our part.”

Navy veteran Chuck Whitman has participated in 18 Pearl Harbor events here. In full dress uniform, he and the other veterans stood at attention as the 21 shots rang out.