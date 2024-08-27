Veterans say they’ll never forget

Although it’s been more than eight decades since Pearl Harbor was attacked and only 16 survivors are still living, local veterans said they will never forget the valor of their fellow Americans.
A group of veterans, first responders and patriots gathered Saturday near the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers to pay tribute to the people who were serving this country on Dec. 7, 1941, in Hawaii.
On that day of infamy, 350 Japanese aircraft launched an attack on the U.S. naval base, killing 2,403 Americans and destroying a large portion of the nation’s Pacific Fleet.
Each year, remembrance ceremonies are conducted across the country to acknowledge the sacrifices made in Honolulu.
In the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association placed a floral wreath on the water as a plane flew overhead and a 21-gun salute and taps sounded on the shoreline.
Don Johnson, a Navy veteran from Clarkston, led a prayer from aboard the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office boat as the red, white and blue flowers drifted away.
“We commemorate this auspicious occasion with the laying of this wreath as an act of love and remembrance for the brave Americans who perished on that day, so others could go on to achieve the final victory,” Johnson said. “Their sacrifices were not in vain. They defended our freedom at a heavy cost.”
Honoring the men and women who were at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day and remembering all veterans who have fought on behalf of the country is important, said CVMA member Ray Vincent III, of Genesee.
“I’ve been to this ceremony every year,” Vincent said. “What they did before us is what allowed us to continue serving our country. We all have to do our part.”
Navy veteran Chuck Whitman has participated in 18 Pearl Harbor events here. In full dress uniform, he and the other veterans stood at attention as the 21 shots rang out.
Veteran Dustin Treib, of Lewiston, said he and the other combat vets on their boat fought in the Middle East and are committed to keeping the memories of former soldiers alive. Some have visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu or have plans to do so in the near future.
“It’s an honor to do this,” Treib said of the ceremony. “They deserve our respect.”
Three vessels idled at the confluence for the occasion, including the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s marine unit, and the Asotin County Fire District’s boat. Pilot Gary Peters, of Clarkston, provided the flyover.
Although the confluence ceremony is far from the island of Oahu where the attack occurred, participants here feel a connection to Pearl Harbor.
In the past, local survivors attended the Dec. 7 ceremony, and several shared their stories in the Lewiston Tribune. Now, the nationwide number of survivors is at 16, Whitman said, and no known Pearl Harbor survivors reside in the region.
“They are all in their late 90s or early 100s now,” Whitman said. “I remember when they used to come to this.”
In addition to the 2,403 people who lost their lives, another 1,178 were wounded. Eight battleships were damaged and sunk, including the USS Arizona and Oklahoma, which were destroyed. The U.S. also lost 188 aircraft.
On the following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke to Congress, seeking a declaration of war. In his speech, which was broadcast on radios across the country, the president called Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.”
Sometimes it’s hard to believe Pearl Harbor was attacked more than 80 years ago, Johnson said.
“It won’t be that long before all of us who served during the Vietnam War will be gone,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of surprising to think Vietnam was 50 years ago, and Pearl Harbor was 83 years ago.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.