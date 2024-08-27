Victim in Pullman’s shooting Thursday dies

PULLMAN — The 28-year-old victim of a Thursday morning shooting incident in Pullman has died, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Police are now investigating the incident on the 800 block of NE California Street as a homicide. The Whitman County Coroner will release the victim’s identity “after the appropriate notifications are made,” said a Pullman police news release.
No arrests have been made as of Friday morning. Police continue to say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general public.
Anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.
The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after he was found unresponsive approximately 3:08 a.m. Thursday on California Street.