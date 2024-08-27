WA reports record deaths from influenza

The Washington State Department of Health reported that flu-related deaths have reached their highest levels since the 2017-18 season. The state had 296 lab-confirmed deaths so far. There are more than six months left of this flu season. Flu seasons are measured from October of one year to September of the next.
This is the first “high severity” season in seven years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington, Idaho and Oregon all had “high” levels of influenza in the week ending March 8.
DOH is urging anyone who hasn’t received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.
Though influenza is decreasing from a second spike that began in late January, vaccines are still valuable, said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state health officer at DOH.
“Flu vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family against serious illness, hospitalization and even death from the flu,” he said. “It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for spring break travel and activities.”
Dr. Pete Mikkelsen, an emergency physician at Pullman Regional Hospital, said many hospitalizations would be preventable with a vaccine.
“People can get real sick, and many Americans die every year of influenza,” Mikkelsen said.
Some patients choose not to get vaccinated because it doesn’t always prevent illness, Mikkelsen said. But numerous studies have shown that vaccines significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization, severe illness and death. A 2018 study showed the vaccine reduced the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit because of influenza by about 82%.
Mikkelsen said influenza is just one of several diseases that have risen because of lower vaccination rates.
“You’ve seen a decrease in vaccination in a lot of areas of the country, which we’re frankly concerned about as a medical community,” he said. “There are lots of diseases that doctors even my age have never seen because of vaccines.”
Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, especially for those at a higher risk of becoming sick such as young children, older adults, pregnant people and people with certain health conditions.
Influenza vaccinations are safe to receive alongside others vaccines such as those for RSV and COVID-19.
More information about vaccines is available at doh.wa.gov and vaccines.gov, which also offers a tool to find local vaccine providers. Some public health departments, including Whitman County Public Health, also offer low-cost vaccine programs for children and adults who are uninsured or under-insured.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.