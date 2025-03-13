WA Senate Republicans float solution for budget

Washington Senate Republicans believe they’ve found a “third way” to address the state’s operating budget deficit that doesn’t involve raising taxes.

The caucus rolled out its version of the budget Tuesday — a week before the Office of Financial Management will provide an updated revenue forecast on the state’s financial situation.

Washington’s vastly outnumbered Republican Party was the first to release a formal budget proposal. With Democrats in control of the legislature and the governor’s office, the plan will likely face a rocky road in the weeks ahead.

“We’re the minority party and our job is to provide options,” said Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, operating budget leader for Senate Republicans.

Gildon said lawmakers began hearing about a budget deficit in November, which was pegged at $4 billion, but that deficit estimate has since climbed to $15 billion following the unveiling of Gov. Bob Ferguson’s plans last month.

Ferguson’s proposal, which includes about $4 billion in savings, combined with former Gov. Jay Inslee’s $3 billion in decreases, would cut $7 billion in state programs and services. Ferguson’s plan also suggests $13 billion in new taxes over four years to support new spending.

“This is a very unserious document, more akin to propaganda than any real thing,” Gildon said. “If I were to create the document that would scare people so badly by cutting things no one wants to cut and make them beg for taxes, that’s the document I would have written.”

The Senate Republicans’ proposal places the deficit at about $6.6 billion, which Gildon said was determined by nonpartisan staff. He said the governor’s larger estimate is inflated by $4 billion in collective bargaining agreements to increase pay for state workers, $1.75 billion in what he called “layaway” policies and several other policy items.

The Senate Republicans project 5% growth over the next two years, which would result in $75.6 billion in total state spending. Gildon said the plan would increase funding for K-12 education as a percentage of the budget for the first time in six years.

The cuts would exclude care for seniors, behavioral health treatment and people with developmental disabilities.