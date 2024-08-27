Sections
Local NewsOctober 6, 2024
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks
Nine vehicles collide in groups in 60-vehicle traffic jam on Highway 95
Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The 75-acre wildfire burning 2 miles northeast of Moscow was 50% contained as of Saturday night.

The Idaho Department of Lands is still asking Latah County residents to “be ready” to leave areas threatened by the Wallen Fire. No structures have been lost, and all road closures are still in effect.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon and was spread by strong wind gusts. Since then, the department reported there was minimal fire behavior and no growth.

Cool temperatures, high humidity and light winds made work easier for firefighters to establish control lines and mop up the fire. The department expected little to no fire activity overnight.

Local volunteer firefighters and Bennett Lumber employees assisted the department in containing the blaze. A private dozer, six engines and two fire tenders worked on the fire Saturday.

The department said the public should not be concerned about smoke that will continue to be visible for days to come.

The strong winds and dust created hazardous road conditions that led to injury collisions on U.S. Highway 95 south of Genesee on Friday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police reported Saturday three individuals were taken to a hospital for injuries that stemmed from an over 60-vehicle traffic jam, involving nine vehicles that struck others amid three chain reactions. The use of seat belts reduced the number and severity of injuries.

The crashes completely blocked the southbound highway around 2 p.m. The agency said the southbound road was opened to one lane around 4 p.m. and restored to all lanes by around 6 p.m.

The Idaho State Police would like to remind the public that low visibility and hazardous weather conditions require slower speeds and caution.

