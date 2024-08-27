Washington governor rescinds wildlife appointments

The latest appointments to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission were sent back to the governor’s office, stalling the confirmation process before hearings were scheduled.

The move, last week, came at the request of Gov. Bob Ferguson, who sent a letter asking the Senate to return to his office the appointment of Kettle Falls resident Lynn O’Connor and the reappointment of commission co-chairperson Tim Ragen.

The letter, an undated copy of which was provided to The Spokesman-Review, said the administration had received “multiple letters, emails, and other correspondence from individuals, tribes, and other entities expressing a desire for a more extensive process for these appointments.”

“Returning these appointments will enable my office to interview and evaluate the qualifications of these and other candidates for these important Commission positions, before presentation to the Senate for confirmation,” the letter said.

The decision rescinds the final two commission appointments made by former Gov. Jay Inslee, who named O’Connor and Ragen to the panel in the final days of his 12 years in office last month.

It also follows the release of a report from the William D. Ruckelshaus Center that found that observers view the commission as “dysfunctional,” and that many have concerns with the appointment process.

Brionna Aho, a Ferguson spokesperson, said in an email that the office wanted to call back the appointments “in order to engage in a more thorough appointment process.” She also said the new appointments will be due to the Senate in 60 days.

Legislation for the appointments had been referred to the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The top Republican on the committee, Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, said in a statement that she supported the effort to return the appointments because “the process just didn’t sit right to me.”

Short added that Ferguson “argues that he should be able to make his own appointments, and I agree with him.”

Hunters and others who had been critical of Inslee’s decision to name the two members of the commission cheered the news that the appointments had been pulled back this week.