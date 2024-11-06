Washington man rescued after cliff fall in Idaho County

Due to adverse weather, both Life Flight and Two Bear Air helicopters were initially grounded, monitoring the conditions for an opportunity to fly, according to the news release. Later in the afternoon, Two Bear Air was able to take off and made several stops en route to the scene while waiting for a weather window, according to the news release. However, the crew was initially unable to locate the man, as he had been moved from the coordinates provided earlier.

Idaho County Dispatch remained in communication with people at the scene, who reported the man was in stable condition and could safely stay overnight if necessary, according to the news release. Updated coordinates were sent for the helicopter’s final approach, allowing Two Bear Air to locate the man early the following morning, according to the news release.

Once found, the man was flown to Grangeville Airport, where he was met by Life Flight personnel, who then transported him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for further treatment, according to the news release.