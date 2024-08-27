Washington sees more cases of pertussis

The Washington State Department of Health reported cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the state increased dramatically in November to 193 cases from 51 the week before.
Pertussis has been reported in 31 counties in Washington, with Whitman, Chelan and Clark counties seeing the highest rates.
Whitman County Public Health director Chris Skidmore said in Pullman, most cases have remained within the student body at Washington State University.
“We have had a handful of cases that are outside of that student population, but they haven’t gone on to lead to further infection,” Skidmore said.
No pertussis outbreaks were reported by Asotin County or Public Health — Idaho North Central District.
Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection. It poses the highest risk of severe infection or death for infants younger than 1 year old and people who are immunocompromised.
As of early November, 28 people in Washington had been hospitalized, including 12 infants younger than a year old.
Pertussis usually takes five to 10 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to the bacteria that causes it. Unlike adults, infants with pertussis may not cough as much or at all, instead developing apnea, a life-threatening pause in breathing.
In its early stages, which may last one to two weeks, pertussis causes cold-like symptoms including a runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever and occasional coughing. However, Skidmore said, testing for pertussis is available.
“I think everybody should, if they are noticing symptoms, be checking in with a primary care provider to get tested,” Skidmore said.
In its early stages, pertussis can be treated with antibiotics. Early testing and treatment can prevent more severe symptoms that last for weeks.
“After about 2 weeks it usually becomes really aggressive, and at that point, it’s no longer treatable with antibiotics,” Skidmore said. “You’re kind of stuck suffering out of the rest of the illness.”
Later stages of pertussis can include severe coughing fits, a “whoop” sound caused by the person gasping for air between coughs, and vomiting and exhaustion after coughing fits. This stage typically lasts one to six weeks, but may extend as long as 10 weeks.
Early treatment also helps prevent the spread of pertussis. People diagnosed with pertussis are advised to stay home until they have been treated with antibiotics for five days, or 21 days have passed since symptoms began.
After this, a person with pertussis will eventually start coughing less as they recover over the course of two to three weeks.
The most effective prevention for pertussis is vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a five-series DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccination at the ages of two months, four months, six months, 15 through 18 months, and 4 through 6 years.
Adolescent children and adults who never received a Tdap booster as an adolescent may receive the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccination.
Though no additional Tdap vaccines are required for adults, adults do need boosters every 10 years to maintain protection against tetanus and diphtheria. Health care providers may administer either Td (tetanus and diphtheria) or Tdap for such boosters.
Tdap vaccines are specifically recommended for pregnant people and those who are likely to be exposed to an infant younger than 1 year old, such as child care workers or people sharing a household with a baby.
Pertussis vaccines typically offer high levels of protection within the first two years after getting the vaccine, and wane over time. In general, DTaP vaccines are 80% to 90% effective, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Though vaccines are not 100% effective against preventing pertussis, vaccinated people who do get sick usually experience milder symptoms, according to the American Lung Association.
In addition to vaccinations, good respiratory virus hygiene can help prevent pertussis.This includes, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable, and covering coughs and sneezes.
If someone is experiencing respiratory symptoms but needs to leave their home, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of pertussis and other respiratory illnesses.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.