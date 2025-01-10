Washington senators secure U.S. 12 expansion grant near Tri-Cities

Walla Walla County in Washington will receive an $108 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to upgrade a section of U.S. Highway 12 near the Tri-Cities.

The federal funding will allow the completion of a project to expand the highway between Wallula and Nine Mile Hill from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. When that and other funded sections are finished, the highway between Burbank and Walla Walla will consist of four divided lanes. The project kicked off in 2003.