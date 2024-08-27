Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf

However, the report also noted the Tucannon wolf pack that has a territory adjacent to the Couse pack was also in the general area where the calf was injured.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized agency agents to kill one member of the Couse pack Sept. 29. But the kill order expired Oct. 8, before department officials were able to carry out the order. It was not extended. The latest attack happened five days later.

In July, Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack. But an employee of a ranch shot and killed a male wolf that was attacking cattle before the order could be carried out. Susewind then rescinded the order and the attacks subsided for a few months. They started again Sept. 19, when the pack was blamed for injuring a calf.