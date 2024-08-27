Sections
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Couse wolf pack in southeastern Washington is in trouble again.

The Washington Department and Fish and Wildlife is considering killing one or more members of the pack in an attempt to stop attacks on cattle.

According to a report from the agency, the pack is suspected of attacking and injuring a calf Sunday. It would be the sixth time the pack that roams the breaks of the Snake River and ridges of the Blue Mountains near Anatone has targeted cattle since June 27.

However, the report also noted the Tucannon wolf pack that has a territory adjacent to the Couse pack was also in the general area where the calf was injured.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized agency agents to kill one member of the Couse pack Sept. 29. But the kill order expired Oct. 8, before department officials were able to carry out the order. It was not extended. The latest attack happened five days later.

In July, Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack. But an employee of a ranch shot and killed a male wolf that was attacking cattle before the order could be carried out. Susewind then rescinded the order and the attacks subsided for a few months. They started again Sept. 19, when the pack was blamed for injuring a calf.

