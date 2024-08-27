PULLMAN — Washington’s new attorney general is committed to defending the rights of its citizens statewide.

Nick Brown paid Washington State University’s Pullman Campus a visit Monday afternoon. Not a seat was left empty at Bryan Hall’s Foley Speaker Room to hear the attorney general discuss ongoing litigation the state is seeking against the Trump administration.

Brown said Washington’s Attorney General Office is one of the largest in the country with around 830 lawyers. To put in perspective, he said New York’s office has around 900 attorneys.

Washington’s office is the exclusive legal representation for all of the state government and its citizens, Brown said, which covers issues across the board like civil rights, environmental enforcement, consumer protection, antitrust and advocating for residents when their rights are being implicated or violated.

Brown was sworn in as the state’s 19th attorney general Jan. 15. During his first month of service, he said he never envisioned spending so much time in litigation against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Washington is involved in five different cases challenging executive orders handed down by the new administration.

Out of all the concerns made to the U.S. attorney general, Brown said the No. 1 complaint offices around the country have received is against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Brown said people are very concerned about their privacy, along with personal, financial and health care information being subjected to Elon Musk.

Washington joined a lawsuit against Musk and DOGE for unlawful assertion of power. Brown said the case argues Trump violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution by creating a federal department without congressional approval and granting Musk the role over federal agencies without being nominated or received U.S. Senate confirmation.