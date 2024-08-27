Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman

PULLMAN — A portion of Lost Trail Drive in Pullman was closed Tuesday because of a water main break, leaving residents in the area without water for several hours.
The city of Pullman announced on its Facebook page that the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive was closed to traffic while crews were on the scene fixing a broken water main Tuesday afternoon. Residents in the area were asked to access their homes via Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
Water was restored Tuesday evening, but residents were advised they may notice some water discoloration, according to the Facebook post. The water could be expected to clear on its own, according to the post, but using the cold water taps in sinks and tubs can help speed the process along.
Crews will return to the area today to complete additional work.