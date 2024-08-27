Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman

Lewiston Tribune
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — A portion of Lost Trail Drive in Pullman was closed Tuesday because of a water main break, leaving residents in the area without water for several hours.

The city of Pullman announced on its Facebook page that the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive was closed to traffic while crews were on the scene fixing a broken water main Tuesday afternoon. Residents in the area were asked to access their homes via Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Water was restored Tuesday evening, but residents were advised they may notice some water discoloration, according to the Facebook post. The water could be expected to clear on its own, according to the post, but using the cold water taps in sinks and tubs can help speed the process along.

Crews will return to the area today to complete additional work.

Related
Local NewsJan. 8
Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 8
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Local NewsJan. 8
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Local NewsJan. 8
Lewiston seeks input on grade school boundaries
Related
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Local NewsJan. 8
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 8
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 7
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Local NewsJan. 7
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsJan. 7
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 7
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Local NewsJan. 7
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Tribe objects to Forest Service approval of gold mine
Local NewsJan. 7
Tribe objects to Forest Service approval of gold mine
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy