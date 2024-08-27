Wayne Hirschel Bowling Tournament, auction returns for second year

The Wayne Hirschel Bowling Tournament & Silent Auction returns for a second year, with all proceeds from the event going to the Veterans of Foreign War Clarkston Group.
The tournament and auction is set for noon Nov. 9 at Lancer Lanes & Casino, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston.
The fundraiser will feature a three-game singles bowling tournament, with a $30 entry fee. Those who are interested may contact Lance Rinard at Lancer Lanes at lancerin@aol.com or (509) 295-1965 for more information and to enter the tournament.
Baskets for auction will be in the Lancer Lanes banquet room; the auction is open to the public. Donations of items to fill raffle baskets are also still being accepted. Those interested in donating can contact Lona Hirschel at (208) 790-0801.
Wayne Hirschel, a talented bowler in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died unexpectedly of complications from atrial fibrillation on Veterans Day in 2022, at age 75. Hirschel served as a U.S. Navy Seabee in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1972.
Updates on donation needs and event information can be found on the Lancer lanes Facebook page at facebook.com/LancerLanesandCasino.