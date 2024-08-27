Wayne Hirschel Bowling Tournament, auction returns for second year

The Wayne Hirschel Bowling Tournament & Silent Auction returns for a second year, with all proceeds from the event going to the Veterans of Foreign War Clarkston Group.

The tournament and auction is set for noon Nov. 9 at Lancer Lanes & Casino, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston.

The fundraiser will feature a three-game singles bowling tournament, with a $30 entry fee. Those who are interested may contact Lance Rinard at Lancer Lanes at lancerin@aol.com or (509) 295-1965 for more information and to enter the tournament.