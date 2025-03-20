UP FRONT: We hope special section gives you that hometown feeling

When driving north or south through Idaho on the only route available, U.S. Highway 95, who out there has cranked the wheel and slipped onto one of the bypass roads that cuts out the elbow of the highway that nudges into Grangeville?

It’s OK to admit it. I’ve done it, you’ve done it — we’ve all done it.

But after reading today’s paper, we all might realize Grangeville is worth a visit.

Today’s edition marks the debut of Hometown Profile, a series we hope to treat our readers with every few months. Each entry will profile one of the smaller, but not too small, communities in the region we cover — north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

The Tribune devotes most of its time and efforts to covering Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman, since those are the largest population centers in the area. But we have great love and respect for our smaller towns, too, and this series will hopefully show it.

When considering which community to profile first, we quickly settled on Grangeville. Following the “big four” cities mentioned above, it is one of our area’s largest population hubs. And among those residents is Kathy Hedberg, a recently retired Tribune reporter who wrote the main story in today’s section. Of course, Hedberg has plenty of Grangeville street cred.