Weippe woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Pierce

PIERCE — A 65-year-old woman from Weippe died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a crash on Idaho State Highway 11 south of Pierce, according to the Idaho State Police.

The woman was driving a 2005 Buick Century north on the highway near its intersection with French Mountain Road at around 1:30 p.m. Her vehicle crossed left of center and collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by a 55-year-old man from Pierce, according to an ISP news release.