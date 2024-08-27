Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Weippe woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Pierce

Crash occurs on Idaho State Highway 11 at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Lewiston Tribune
This map shows the location of a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon south of Pierce.
This map shows the location of a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon south of Pierce.

PIERCE — A 65-year-old woman from Weippe died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a crash on Idaho State Highway 11 south of Pierce, according to the Idaho State Police.

The woman was driving a 2005 Buick Century north on the highway near its intersection with French Mountain Road at around 1:30 p.m. Her vehicle crossed left of center and collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by a 55-year-old man from Pierce, according to an ISP news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The women died on scene, according to the news release.

The highway was shut down for about two hours while first responders investigated. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

The name of the woman who died hasn't been released.

